Walnut Ridge refund applications to start next month

Residents of Walnut Ridge will be able to apply for a refund soon following Monday's special city council meeting.

The council passed a resolution to move forward with refunding the fire protection fee.

This comes after the council repealed a 30-year-old ordinance setting up that fee.

According to the resolution, residents will have until Sept. 30, 2019, to file a claim.

Mayor Charles Snapp said people should be able to start filing a claim in a couple of weeks.

“We're going to start with the water bill that comes out right at the first of the month,” Snapp said. “That will be our first approach to find people to start getting them the refunds. We'll post on there, if you want to apply for your refund or if you’re due a refund, pick up a form.”

Snapp said the forms should be available at city hall or the water works building.

The resolution states the city will set aside about $255,740 in a new checking account.

This was the amount of money raised from the fee for the past 3 years.

Snapp explained this is the money they will use to refund the people and it is also about one-third of what the city has on hand.

He also said the city is working on writing up something for next month’s city council meeting that would set up a voluntary fire protection fee.

Snapp said this would help the fire department after taking away the money from the repealed ordinance.

