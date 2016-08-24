Date set for Lawrence County Jail groundbreaking

The Lawrence County Quorum Court held a special meeting Wednesday where a date was set for the groundbreaking of the new jail.

Sheriff Jeff Yates said the date they chose was Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

He said they also took bids for the concrete.

Yates said they received 2 bids and plans are moving along for the jail.

