Family upset after attacker's sentencing

A family is upset after a judge sentenced their attacker to seven years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Forrest City police arrested Michael Cody in Nov. 2014 after he attacked Angela Anderson, her brother, and her mother in their home.

According to court documents, Cody entered into a plea deal and received seven years in ADC for three counts of felony battery.

Cody also received 630 days credit for time served.

Anderson said they are not happy about the sentencing her son-in-law received for attacking them with a hammer and forever changing their lives.

She said their attorney told the family that Cody could face up to 20 years in jail per victim for attempted murder.

After the attack, Anderson said she received a plate in her head, her speech was altered, and received nerve damage on the left side of her brain.

She said that one incident forever changed them.

“It's just hard,” Anderson said. “It's really hard. I do thank God that we're still here though because my grandbaby, she need me.”

Anderson said she and the other victims are all going through counseling because of what happened.

She said even her granddaughter, who was four-years-old at the time, receives counseling as well.

Anderson said they now live in fear of Cody getting out of jail in about five years and coming back for them.

She said they will now be looking over their shoulder out of fear of being attacked again.

