A-State fraternity gives back to law enforcement

With the first week of school under their belts, the men of Sigma Pi at Arkansas State University decided to spend the first Saturday of the school year giving back to law enforcement.

The guys held a luncheon at their fraternity house for officers to stop by and enjoy free food and drinks.

This was all a way for new A-State students to meet university, Jonesboro, county and state law enforcement officers while showing appreciation to them at the same time.

“You normally don't see college-aged people have respect for law enforcement sometimes, so them taking a Saturday out of their day whenever things are fresh for college right now and to show support for law enforcement and first responders, it means a lot for us,” said Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd.

Chris Hooks, president of the fraternity, encourages all young people to thank law enforcement officials for the things they do that he said people tend to take for granted.

“Law enforcement is there to help you out,” Hooks said. "They are there to assist you. They are not there to hurt you. They are a great resource. Just utilize them because they are great people who serve our country and put their lives on the line daily.”

