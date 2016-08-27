NEA Baptist hosts 5K for Hope Circle

Several runners had an early start Saturday as they participated in the first NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital Hope Run 5K for the Hope Circle Charitable Foundation.

Runners and walkers joined in raising money for those individuals suffering from cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.

Race director Brian Lewis said he and a few of his coworkers are runners and thought this would be a fun way to benefit the non-profit organization.

“It’s just positive,” Lewis said. “Positive for NEA Baptist, showing that we are out here trying to help the community and that it is not always about the business side all the time but we are out here trying to do something to give back and help out.”

Daniel Watkins participated in the run and he said he feels it's a healthy way to give back to the community.

“Anytime I have the opportunity to help anyone who is less fortunate than I am, I’m going to step up and do that if I can,” Watkins said. “Since I can help myself get in shape as well that is a good motivator for me.”

Lewis said he is very pleased with the amount of support they've received from the community.

He said from just donations alone they received several hundreds of dollars.

In the end the, awards were given out to the runners and walkers.

Lewis said he hopes to make the NEA Baptist Hope Run an annual event.

