Miracle League of Jonesboro receives large donation

Saturday, the Miracle League of Jonesboro received a major donation right in time for the start of their fall season.

Before players took to the field, the Fraternal Order of Eagles presented the organization with a $1,000 check, which is money they raised from their Sock Hop event earlier this year.

The money will go to the soccer program and other sporting events the Miracle League has for children with special needs.

“We are tickled to death about a penny, nickel, and a dime because we know it is going to support our program and help build the program,” said Sharron Turman, the Miracle League director. “That just makes me feel so great that they care about the kids and they want to give those kids a place to play.”

Dennis and Rogulyn Krenn are a part of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and they said giving back meant more to them than anything.

“For this, to be able to help the children that weren’t able to play when we were in, it is just absolutely wonderful,” Rogulyn said.

“Since our kids were little, we were in sports with them and to help out here is just great,” Dennis said. “It's a blessing. It really is.”

The Krenns said they look forward to raising money every year for the Miracle League so that it can become an annual donation to help fund the organization.

Turman said they are also laying down bricks for their wall of honor at the Miracle League and that if anyone wants to have a brick made for them, you can call them and purchase one.

The money will go to the organization.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android