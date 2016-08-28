Religious group has roadside cleanup

A Pagan religious group out of Greene County held a roadside clean-up Sunday afternoon.

The Freeman Sanctuary is all about keeping Earth clean by respecting Mother Nature.

They took the time to pick up trash and other items harmful to the environment along Highway 358.

Bobby Freeman said every year they participate in this activity. She said they take home at least eight full bags of trash.

“It is a two-mile section of cleanup and we do it four times a year,” said Freeman “We do it in conjunction with Keep Arkansas Beautiful.” Freeman said this year they were just awarded a certificate for their service to the environment.

She encourages everyone to participate in a roadside clean-up and to at least keep some sort of trash bag in their vehicles at all times to collect litter.

