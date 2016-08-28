Couple gets police attention from yard sign

A couple in Paragould created a sign in their front yard that is getting a lot of attention from residents and local law enforcement.

“Blue lives matter, both men and women of our police force.”

That is just one part of what a sign of appreciation to law enforcement in the yard of that couple who asked to remain anonymous.

They put up the homemade sign just recently to show their support for local law enforcement.

“That is our way of saying thank you to the people who are putting their lives on the line everyday for us,” said the couple.

The sign contains a message of thanks and is surrounded by several flags including the two blue flags that were carefully hand sewn.

They said they see violence against police all over the world but in reality they are the ones that will be there when help is needed.

“Even though there are people that doesn't appreciate you, I know you will be there for them too,” said the couple.

They said this simple gesture represents their sincere love for officers and for that, officers at the Paragould Police Department are especially thankful for the support according to their Facebook post.

Police said they are especially grateful for this act of kindness.

“We have a great community that supports us a bunch,” said Lieutenant Brent McCain with the Paragould Police Department. “We are very beneficial in that area. A lot of parts of the country are not like that especially post Dallas with the anti-police vibes going around. Our community stood behind us and is standing behind us and it makes us feel good.”

The department continued the post by saying they were very thankful for the tribute, that it was very touching and heartfelt.

“Just want to say thank you to everybody, with the outpour of love and support they give us and the care they have for us on a daily basis doing our job,” said McCain.

McCain said he hopes the sign serves as a reminder to the community of the service they provide and how thankful they are to receive the appreciation for their acts.

The couple said to have soldier-like individuals watching over them in their community is a major blessing and that those crime-fighting people deserve a big thank you.

“Whether it's a sheriff or a state trooper or city police or whoever it is in law enforcement,” said the couple. “Tell them thank you because we couldn't do what we wanted to do if they weren't there to protect us.”

The couple said they have another sign they put up for servicemen of all kinds for every holiday as well.

They said they look forward to keeping this particular sign up for as long as they can.

