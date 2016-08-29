Couple uses brown water to raise awareness

Brown water is an ongoing issue that the city of Tuckerman has been facing.

According to the Mayor Ronald Koller, they just switched back to their original water clarifier after renovations were done to it but in the process, a glitch happened.

That glitch caused sludge to be sucked into their water system again and may have affected several families including that of Alexis and Adam Roberson.

The couple bought a home in Tuckerman back in February because they said they loved the city so much.

Just recently, they said their water started to smell and began to have color to it. After checking the water filter in their home water purification system, they discovered the filter went from solid white to a sludgy brown with the smell of sewage.

The couple then took to Facebook, not to bash the city they love, but to raise awareness to get more help from outside the community.

“Maybe this could bring some encouragement,” said Alexis. “Hey we can do this if we bond together. We could do this if we raise awareness to it because our town wants a change. We deserve it. They know that so I am really confident that if we can get the kind of support that we need that Tuckerman can change this.”

According to the Mayor Koller, they have spent over $7 million on their water system but with a new water plant being built and with a new 250,000 gallon water tower, he expects the water to be crystal clear within the next 30 days.

“We want quality water just like everybody else does and we are going to have it because we are putting out the money to do it,” said Koller.

The Roberson's also said they know city officials are working hard to fix the issue and for that they are thankful.

