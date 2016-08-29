Unity Health donates medical supplies to Jackson County Jail

With the new Jackson County jail under construction, deputies are working to ensure the new facility can properly support the large number of inmates that will be housed there. One health organization decided to lend a helping hand.

The new jail will be able to hold over 100 beds for inmates and Jackson County officials want to make sure those inmate's health is a priority.

That is why they reached out to Unity Health for medical supplies and they pitched in.

According to Justin Collom, the jail administrator, they reached out to Unity Health for supplies required by their health contractor.

Unity Health responded by giving them two medical cabinets that will store several items and two floor scales that will help the nurses.

He said that with this donation alone, they are saving nearly $1,500.

“We are very thankful for them and the donations and like I said it will help us save quite a bit of money for the tax payers,” said Collom.

Marketing Specialist Michelle Foshee with Unity Health said they were very happy to be a part of helping the Jackson County Jail because they are all about promoting health in their community.

According to Collom, they do not have a set opening date for the jail, but it is expected to happen in the near future.

