Hardy expected to see millions in savings

The mayor of Hardy plans to use new savings to fix sidewalks and roads around the town.

Mayor Jason Jackson said by renegotiating contracts and refinancing loans, they are estimated to see about $1.5 million in savings.

Jackson explained those contracts include items like cell phone plans and propane.

He said the city will use these savings for a couple of different items.

One thing they will do is put the money back into their loans to pay them off quicker.

Jackson said in about 20 years the town will debt free and absolved of their loans.

The city will also use these savings to fix the roads and sidewalks in the area.

Jackson said he wants to make changes to make the sidewalks ADA accessible.

“We are a historic town but we also need to fix it to where everybody can access it,” Jackson said. “It’s going to be a little bit harder to do because these streets weren’t built for that purpose but I think we can definitely make everything accessible for anyone and everyone who wants to use it.”

Jackson said more paperwork still needs to be finalized with the bank before they see any of the savings.

He said he has already been given permission by the city council to get that paperwork done as soon as possible.

Jackson also discussed his plans to work together with other towns in the area.

He said he has already talked to some who are on board.

Jackson said by working with these other towns, they can enter into contracts together that could save everyone some money.

