Main Street Hardy prepares for Labor Day weekend

As Labor Day approaches, Hardy businesses prepare for one last crowd before fall.

The Pig 'n Whistle on Main Street said the upcoming weekend is their second busiest time of the year.

The owners said they plan on offering different specials during that time.

Other businesses in the area like The Cozy Nook said they can count the number of people who walk through their door on their hands and feet.

During Labor Day weekend, they said there are hundreds of people in their store and out on the street.

Some businesses said after this weekend, they will see a loss in customers until Christmas.

