NEA District Fair returns for another year

The Northeast Arkansas District Fair is returning this year.

A meeting took place on Tuesday at the Farm Bureau in Jonesboro.

Fair Manager Mitch Johnson informed the media of the details taking place.

“The fair is going to take place the third week of September,” Johnson said. “The average person that comes out to the fair and to see the livestock shouldn’t see any changes at all. It’ll be normal everyday they’ve attended for years.”

Johnson said a couple of things will be different, but those changes aren’t huge.

“Our commercial space inside has been limited this year,” Johnson said. “Other than that, we may be down to one main entrance at the ticket booth. We’re hoping to work around that, but other than that it should be business as usual.”

Johnson said they also have moved the location of the beauty pageant.

It will be September 17th at the Brookland School Auditorium.

Johnson said the entertainment lineup is almost complete.

“The Jonesboro Jaycees will be hosting Monday night’s entertainment,” Johnson said. “They are working on a contract as we speak.”

Tuesday night Cory Jackson will perform.

Wednesday night is Youth Talent hosted by the FOX.

Thursday night is gospel night and will be hosted by Nettleton Baptist Church.

They have not announced yet who the performers will be.

Friday night has not yet been booked and Saturday Jim Dandy and Black Oak Arkansas will perform.

“I want to make sure everybody knows that we’re there,” Johnson said. “People need to come out and see us. Hopefully, they’ll come see us every night. We’re still striving to do like we’ve always done. We want to put on a safe, family fair. Something to provide for everybody and I think that we’ll accomplish that.”

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android