Greene County road gets a face lift

The Greene County Road Department just received a grant for $45,000 from the Nature Conservancy.

Greene County Road Superintendent Dave Tierney said the money will be used to change the grade of County Road 721.

Something he said has caused huge problems for motorists. It also causes sediment to build up in Village Creek.

“It has been a huge problem,” Tierney said. “Over the years, it has been one of those hills that has required continuous maintenance. Sometimes on a daily basis. Anytime it rains, tremendous amounts of material will wash down this hill. It erodes the hill. Cost... I couldn’t even begin to tell you how much it’s cost over the years. Many untold thousands of dollars in repairing this hill continuously. Dollars in material, labor, and equipment. I’ve seen numerous cars stuck out here. People always have trouble with this hill.”

Tierney said the grant money will take care of two problems.

“The purpose of the grant is to reduce the amount of sediment into Village Creek,” Tierney said. “This will also improve the road. Over the years, this hill behind us has washed thousands and thousands of tons of materials into Village Creek creating quite a sediment problem. We’re going to attempt to alleviate the erosion, reduce the sediment and in the meantime improve the driving service of the road. It’s a win win for everybody.”

Tierney said the Nature Conservancy realized the Village Creek water shed was an issue that needed to be taken care of now.

“The ultimate goal is cleaner streams and better roads,” Tierney said. “We will get a better road out of the project and save the tax payers a lot of money and maintenance. And the Nature Conservancy will get a cleaner stream and less erosion into the Village Creek water shed.”

Tierney said they plan to start working on Greene County Road 721 the first of September.

“It’s going to be great to get this hill fixed for the folks of Greene County,” Tierney said. “So, I’m really excited and looking forward to the improvements.”

He expects the project to take around 30 days to complete.

