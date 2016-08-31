Lawrence County farmers report crop loss after flooding

A Wednesday afternoon meeting in Lynn had farmers in Lawrence County explaining how much of their crops they lost from recent flooding.

Jerry Morgan, a local farmer, said he estimated his losses to be around 75% to 80% of his crops.

He was not the only one.

Other farmers discussed their losses with one man saying he did not have anything good to report.

Morgan also presented to representatives of Arkansas congressmen during the meeting.

"We're just bringing it to the attention of these guys because of the magnitude of it and the livelihoods of so many families that are going to be affected,"

Morgan said. "You're going to see a lot of families that possibly have to go out of business because of this."

Morgan said he had never seen August flooding as bad as what he saw earlier this month.

Another reason Morgan wanted the representatives at the meeting was to discuss a farm bill passed in 2014.

He said this farm bill lays out crop insurance but has one problem.

Morgan explained the bill's policy for flooding like what he saw does not work for delta farmers.

He hopes the information given at the meeting will help congressmen to create another bill to fix this issue and help the farmers struggling after the flooding.

