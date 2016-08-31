Cave City to take over cemetery responsibilities - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cave City to take over cemetery responsibilities

CAVE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

After a special meeting in Cave City Tuesday night, the city council decided to take over running the Cave City Cemetery.

Mayor Ron Burge said the Cemetery Association wanted to give up running the property and offered it to the city.

He said the 4 members of that group were unable to take care of the area due to age and some moving away.

The group’s duties included cleaning the cemetery and selling plots.

The mayor, city business manager and possibly park maintenance will take over those responsibilities.

Burge said Tuesday night’s offer was not the first.

“The Cemetery Association had asked the city several years ago if they would be interested in doing it,” Burge said. “At that time they weren't but we think that just to make sure that it's stable and ran in a businesslike manner that the city can do it.”

The city will take full control of the area effective Oct. 1st and will start taking calls from anyone with questions about the cemetery.

Burge said they were a little apprehensive about the new addition because they have never done anything like it before.

