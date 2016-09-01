Bay High School students hit the links

Students from Bay High School are taking to the course with their own golf equipment thanks to some help.

Assistant Golf Coach Tommy Cole said it’s because of the generosity of a Jonesboro business.

“We have a golf program here at the school,” Cole said. “We needed some updated equipment. So, I got on Facebook and reached out to the public. One business stepped up really big. Jim’s Pawn Shop in Jonesboro stepped up and donated $3,000 worth of equipment.”

Manager Pam Barton with Jim’s Pawn Shop said golf teams are near to her heart.

“I’ve donated clubs to Blytheville in the past,” Barton said. “I think it’s great that Bay is getting a golf team. I’m kind of partial to that because my son was on a golf team at Nettleton. He was always excited about it. All the kids were excited about it. So, it’s great to know I was able to help.”

Cole said he was thrilled with the help he got for the students.

“I was blown away,” Cole said. “It was way above my expectations. They really stepped up in the equipment that we got. It’s top of the line equipment. It was recently used, but is still top of the line and can be used for several years.”

Barton said helping our young adults is investing in our community’s future.

“The community just needs it,” Barton said. “There’s not enough funding in the schools at all. So, anything I can do I try to do. These students are going to be our future leaders.”

Cole said the students will take away a lot from this sport.

“They’ll learn from this,” Cole said. “They’ll be playing with different schools. They’ll be meeting people from different areas. And golf is a courteous skill. It’s a good life lesson for them to be out and meet people from different areas and hopefully make new friends.”

Another advantage is getting off the couch and outside.

“They’re not in a classroom,” Cole said. “They’re outside and enjoying nature. They’re learning the rules of golf. There’s a courtesy in golf. So, it’s helping the students all the way around. Actually being able to be out and learn a game they thought they didn’t like and once they get to playing it they find out it’s something they’re going to enjoy.”

Cole said support like Barton’s is vital to the school and the student’s growth.

“Without the community backing the school, there could be no school,” Cole said. “And as you know, usually if there’s no school there’s no community. So, the school depends on the community tremendously and the community also depends on the school. So, it’s hand in hand. They’ve really taken this school in. And there’s nothing I feel like that we could ask the community that they would not provide for us. Or vice versa.”

Cole said the students have practice every Tuesday and a match on Thursday.

Regionals will be held in Melbourne at the end of September.

