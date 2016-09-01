Businesses prepare for first Red Wolves football game

With the first Red Wolves football game just a day away, a few businesses on Johnson Avenue are getting ready for fans.

JTown's Grill and Chin Chin Express said they expect to see many people through their doors Friday night.

Both said they had extra employees on hand to help with the crowds.

Lisa Godsey, the general manager for JTown's Grill, said they worked to have their televisions and sound system ready for those who will watch the game from the restaurant.

Godsey said she expects to see a large crowd around game time.

"It's a work day, people will still be at work and at school but we're hoping Tailgate City will fill up," Godsey said. "Then we're hoping everyone will come over here a little bit before the game and definitely come back after the game."

Zhen "Annie" Zhou, the owner of Chin Chin Express, said in the past they usually have many carry out orders.

She said they are a little concerned that they will also have many people to seat.

"We might have a lot of dine-in too," Zhou said. "We might be thinking like [there are] not enough tables."

Zhou said they do plan on staying open even once the game is over to accommodate those seeking a little more food after the game.

Godsey explained that they too will be open after the final tackle and have a 5th quarter event with musical entertainment.

