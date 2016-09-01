Main Street Paragould adds color to downtown

Main Street Paragould is adding action to its downtown through a celebration called 1st Thursdays.

Every first Thursday of the month, the organization puts together some event that would attract more people downtown.

This Thursday, they held their Adopt A Bed program where many refer to the location as outback by the tracks parking lot.

Several residents including a Sunday school class from the Emmanuel Baptist Church have adopted planting beds in the parking lot and over the summer they have planted, weeded, watered, and taken care of plants in their beds to improve the look of downtown.

"This is just an opportunity to create interest to draw people downtown and if they choose to adopt a bed then to get involved in downtown," said Gina Jarrett, the executive director of Main Street Paragould.

During the event, those who adopted a bed were showcased to the community and the Sunday school class provided drinks and cookies.

Jarrett said if you would like to adopt a bed to add to the color of Downtown Paragould, call them at (870) 240-0544.

