Tailgaters prepare early for game day

The Red Wolves take on Toledo Friday night but fans already started to set up Thursday afternoon.

Emily Abundis and Brenda Berg were only two of the people enjoying barbecue and playing games at A-State.

Abundis, a member of the sports medicine team, said it had been an intense week leading up to the game.

She said Berg’s group invited them out to enjoy some food and wind down after the events of the week.

Abundis explained what she was excited about the most for the upcoming game.

“The whole ASU stadium just how it is like whenever it's game night,” Abundis said. “It's just like a feeling, excitement and everything.”

Berg is the mother of an A-State student.

She said she attended her first college football game 2 years ago at A-State.

Berg said she is ready to see the Red Wolves take on the Rockets.

