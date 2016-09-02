Teacher of the Year's school treated to pizza party - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Teacher of the Year's school treated to pizza party

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

After winning the Teacher of the Year Award, Kelly Green received a pizza party with her students and co-workers Friday.

Green is a special education teacher at Valley View.

She said even though she felt overwhelmed when she learned about the party, she felt very blessed as well.

Green said she does not teach for the attention.

“I do it because I want to do it and I love my job and I love my kids,” Green said. “I just want them to learn to be as independent as possible and be the best that they can be.”

During her time at Valley View, Green has helped implement the Best Buddies program.

She said it pairs special education students with general education students to create lifelong friendships.

Representatives of SubTeach USA brought the pizza for Green and her class. 

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:44:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly