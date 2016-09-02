Teacher of the Year's school treated to pizza party

After winning the Teacher of the Year Award, Kelly Green received a pizza party with her students and co-workers Friday.

Green is a special education teacher at Valley View.

She said even though she felt overwhelmed when she learned about the party, she felt very blessed as well.

Green said she does not teach for the attention.

“I do it because I want to do it and I love my job and I love my kids,” Green said. “I just want them to learn to be as independent as possible and be the best that they can be.”

During her time at Valley View, Green has helped implement the Best Buddies program.

She said it pairs special education students with general education students to create lifelong friendships.

Representatives of SubTeach USA brought the pizza for Green and her class.

