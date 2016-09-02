NEA Humane Society receives new transportation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NEA Humane Society receives new transportation

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The NEA Humane Society recently received a transport vehicle after their previous transportation service was discontinued.

Margaret Shepherd, the director of the society, said they used to rely on the PetSmart Charities Rescue Wagon.

She said a few months ago, the group announced that they were no longer offering that service.

Shepherd said they then looked at a grant offered by PetSmart Charities to get a vehicle of their own.

She said their daily operation would be nearly impossible without a new mode of transportation.

“When you have over 1,100 coming into your shelter a year, you would have to start making some hard decisions,” Shepherd said. “Nobody wants that. Certainly not me. I spent my entire life working with animals and it's my job to find them a good home.”

Shepherd said they plan to make their first solo transport Sept. 12.

She said the grant provided them the vehicle, the wrap, some gas money, and insurance.

After a year, though, Shepherd said they will be on their own and will rely on donations to keep it going.

