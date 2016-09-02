Jonesboro moves forward to solve drainage problems

After strong rains this past spring caused flooding in several parts of Jonesboro, the city's drainage system is still being discussed by city leaders.

Thursday, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin and the U.S. Corps of Engineers discussed long-term storm water drainage improvements, which will cost the city $500 million.

According to the city's Chief Engineer Craig Light, the corps is working on the Big Bay Ditch, which is where 60% of the city's water drains to.

Crews are opening up channels that in the past have restricted water flow.

In addition this work, the city just completed a study on the first of four phases in their master to plan to redesign the city's drainage system.

Light said each phase is made up of several projects in one area of the city, which will take some time to complete.

"This is something that we are building for future generations," Light said. "This is not for us. It is going to take many years to work through this plan and fund these projects."

Light said phase one alone will cost about $110 million and he looks to have that completed within the next 10 to 15 years.

The next step in the master plan is finding the money. Light said that alone could take five years.



