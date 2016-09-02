Non-uniform express support for police, "no protest planned"

When the Jonesboro City Council meets Tuesday to discuss increased pay for Jonesboro officers, a group of non-uniform employees are expected to express their support for police while making their own demands.

Earlier Friday, Police Chief Rick Elliott heard a rumor that some non-uniform employees would "protest" the police pay plan; however, he learned later that those employees met to develop their own plan to address pay issues.

According to Danny Kapales, assistant director of the Parks and Recreation Department, there is no planned protest. He stated non-uniform employees held two meetings Friday to address changes separate of the police pay proposal. Kapales said he supports the police pay plan as well.

"There is no planned protest," Kapales told Region 8 News.

Kapales said he would address the city council Tuesday night.

Earlier this week, the police pay plan was approved to go before the full city council. The plan implements step raises for all ranks and positions.

Elliot said he can understand the frustration of others. However, the police pay issue has been addressed by following the steps required to bring their case before the council like anybody else.

“Well we just want public support and to let the city know that it is not just police officers that are supporting this but it is citizens,” Elliott said.

Per the plan, officers could get anywhere between a $2,500 to $10,000 bump in salary.

The step plan would then make sure officers get to their mid-range and maximum salary.

Chief Elliott said he hopes this passes Tuesday so that the new salary could be implemented sooner rather than later.

However, there is a chance the issue is tabled or held to three readings over the course of six weeks.

