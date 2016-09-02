Librarians shave their heads after challenge

After a reading challenge put on by the Cross County Library was demolished by many readers across Woodruff and Cross County, two library workers are now without hair.

The 2016 Great Summer Reading Challenge started back in June where Deputy Director Claire Miller and Director John Myrick challenged residents in both counties to borrow or read up to 20,000 items over three summer months and they would shave their heads.

Miller shaved her head when the 15,000 goal was met and Myrick shaved his at the 20,000 goal.

