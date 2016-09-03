Man facing rape, drug charges

A Jonesboro man was charged with rape Friday after a woman accused him of spiking her drink and assaulting her.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department incident report, it happened on Friday at 4:13 a.m.

Officers responded to the Wolf Creek apartment complex, 500 N. Caraway, in reference to a sexual assault.

Police spoke with two of the victim’s roommates who said a man living in the building raped the woman.

They said the victim was visiting the apartment of Joseph Tanner Scarbrough and she came running back into her apartment wearing only a towel.

According to the incident report, the victim she told police that she and Scarbrough had been drinking and he had spiked her drink.

She remembered waking up in the bedroom several times with Scarbrough on top of her and telling him no.

The victim said she got up afterward and tried to get her clothes but Scarbrough wouldn’t let her.

She then left the apartment in only a towel and contacted her roommates.

A rape kit was performed on the victim.

Neighbors said they are very concerned about this happening so early after classes have started because several college students live in those apartments during the semester.

“I mean it makes me feel kind of disgusted,” said Kelin Key, a neighbor who lives near the apartments. “You know I am a grad student and I have a daughter of my own and I would never want anything like that to happen to her. I don't know what I will do if that happened but you just got to watch your environment.”

Key also encourages all people to stay safe by protecting themselves at all times.

“Make sure you stay in packs and evaluate the people that you are around,” Key said. “Don't just think somebody is cool just because they say they are. You have to watch who you are around.”

Scarbrough was later arrested and police searched his home.

Upon search, officers found a half pill of Xanax on a table as well as the victim’s clothing.

Scarbrough was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center and charged with rape, introducing a controlled substance into another person’s body and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

