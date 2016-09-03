Region 8 residents prepare for Labor Day

With the Labor Day holiday coming up, several people across Region 8 are excited about having that extra day off to rest.

According to the United States Department of Labor, the Labor Day holiday was a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers.

It's a yearly tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.

With that being said, several local residents look forward to exercising their right to rest during a work week.

Some residents mentioned playing video games on their day off and some said they would spend it in the pool.

Other residents mentioned going on a vacation and enjoying time away as an ideal plan for the holiday.

Whether people were planning to vacation or stay at home, they all mentioned one key detail behind the celebration of Labor Day and that is enjoying the quality time spent with their families.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android