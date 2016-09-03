NEA Humane Society hosts adoption event

After rehabilitating 42 dogs from a recent hoarding case in Black Rock, the NEA Humane Society held an event Saturday that gave those dogs the chance to be adopted into new homes.

The adoption event was held in Bono at the Jim Co plant.

Hollywood Feed provided free snacks to dogs during the event.

Director Margaret Shepherd said they are just thrilled to see the strides the dogs have made.

“They've gone from being shy and would back up when people approach to now, they are anxious for people to come up and pet them,” Shepherd said. “They bark. They jump. They are ready to go home with someone.”

Hollywood Feed is a major supporter of the humane society and they too are thrilled to give dogs the opportunity to find forever homes.

“We have a lot of shelters around here and a lot of dogs that need homes and people just don't know,” said Michael Perry, a sales associate with Hollywood Feed. “I love just being able to come out here to let people know that there are plenty of dogs, plenty of puppies, even older dogs that really need homes.”

Shepherd said the Labor Day weekend will give families a chance to bond with new pets while they are off work on Monday.

The adoption event will continue Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



