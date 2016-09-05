Rector celebrates major homecoming during Labor Day

People across Region 8 are celebrating Labor Day doing a variety of things with their families and friends but festivities in one Region 8 city also benefited their local cemetery.

Rector is well known for their Labor Day celebrations which include a major picnic at memorial park, contests, music, carnival rides, and a huge Labor Day Parade.

All the proceeds they make from these festivities go directly to the Woodland Heights Cemetery.

The cemetery is located on the northwest edge of the city and stretches along the countryside.

According to their website, over 6,000 people are buried there including just over 800 veterans.

“This is such a small town,” said Logan Jones, a parade judge. “Most people's families that are from here are buried out there and they want to upkeep it and that is a way to bring the community together.”

Several residents in the community said they take pride in their cemetery because it is one of the most beautiful and best maintained cemeteries in the region.

Board members also told Region 8 News they are very thankful for the community's support because this four-day celebration event brings in several thousands of dollars.

Specifically in Rector, the population nearly triples on Labor Day as several people travel from near and far to enjoy their day off at the place they call home.

“It's just about family and being at home,” said David Mosley, a resident of Rector. “Everybody shows up!”

For 75 years, Rector has held its Labor Day celebration. It is a chance for the community to unite as one while many activities including their 75th Annual Rector Labor Day Parade.

“It was an incredible parade and wonderful community here in Rector,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. “It's a great homecoming but it is also a day to celebrate the workforce and the people who work so hard to make our country great.”

“The parade brings families from all over the United States that were born and raised here,” said Earline Ward who was born and raised in Rector. “They come home and it's like a family reunion.”

87-year-old Dortha Webb was born and raised in Rector and hasn't missed a parade yet. Back in 1946, she even won the title of Miss Rector.

She said over the years the events have gotten bigger and better and represent her love for her home town.

“Well it is a great community and it's a Christian community,” said Webb. “We have lots of churches and lots of good people.”

Whether it's Labor Day or not, and whether families have relocated to a different part of the country, they will always remember where they came from and will never lose the love for their home.?

