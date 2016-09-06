Walnut Ridge creates new complaint forms

To help address concerns with the city, Walnut Ridge implemented a new way to file complaints.

The city created a complaint form for residents to fill out.

Mayor Charles Snapp said this new way of addressing complaints will help keep things straight and on file.

City Clerk Sharon Henson said they often receive these complaints from people by word of mouth or over the phone.

She said this new system will help keep track of each one.

“You can be grocery shopping and if someone knows you work for the city, they're going to voice their opinion, which is absolutely wonderful,” Henson said. “We'd like to have it on file to really act and show the results of what we do in the city.”

The form requires each person to explain the problem and add photos if available.

When the city receives the complaint, it will be passed on to the appropriate department so it can be taken care of.

The forms are located at the front desk at Walnut Ridge City Hall.

