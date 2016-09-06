Sedgwick residents react to new beer and wine store

Feelings are mixed after The Old Country Store on Highway 63 opened on Saturday.

The store first announced its intentions to sell beer and wine in June of 2015 but it is also a convenience store.

The store is located between Bono and Sedgwick in Greene County.

Some, like Betty Petty, said the store is a great addition to the Sedgwick area.

“We have had no business where we can purchase anything,” Petty said. “If we got ready to go have a sandwich or something to drink, we have to go to Walnut Ridge or Bono or Jonesboro. So I'm really thankful that it's here for us.”

Petty said even though she is excited about the store, she knew some who were not.

Some of those people talked to Region 8 News and said their concerns were with the response time of first responders.

One woman who asked to remain anonymous said she worries that if an accident occurs around the store, it will take a while for Greene County crews to arrive on the scene.

She said that part of Greene County is just too far away from Paragould.

The woman also said she tried to get a petition going about a year ago that would prevent the store from opening.

That petition failed and she said now that the store is open, there is not much she could do.

