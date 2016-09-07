Hardy walls tagged during Labor Day weekend

When the crowds left Hardy following the Labor Day weekend, some left behind graffiti on a few of the buildings.

Police Chief Scott Rose said a wall outside the public bathroom and another one at the corner of Main and Spring Streets were tagged with various symbols.

The city painted over the bathroom wall but will have to find the specific color for the other wall.

Mayor Jason Jackson said he expects that wall to be painted by Thursday afternoon.

Marc Herring owns the Ozark Classic Crafts Mall on Main Street and said in his 9 years of being in Hardy, he has not seen anything like this before.

"It was very alarming that people would come to Hardy to feel good, to have a great time and enjoy our town, enjoy our city and then basically leave a desecration for us to deal with after the weekend," Herring said.

He continued to say that he was very happy with the quick response from the city to clean up the paint.

Jackson said they will be installing surveillance cameras around the Thompson Park area.

He said they have had issues in the past with people setting the public restroom on fire.

The Hardy police department is currently investigating to find who is responsible for the tagging.

