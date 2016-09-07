A-State makes history with enrollment numbers

Arkansas State University made history on Wednesday.

The school hosted a press conference in the administration building to announce its groundbreaking enrollment of 14,074 students.

Acting Chancellor and Provost Lynita Cooksey said it’s exciting.

“It’s one of those markers that we’ve placed out there that we’ve all been aspiring to reach," Cooksey said. "We knew we would be close, but we weren’t really sure and we were so excited when the eleventh-day official class census came in.”

Cooksey said A-State has grown in a number of areas including the number of incoming freshmen as well as online, graduate, and international programs.

"We’ve had growth in our Hispanic population which we’re very proud of," Cooksey said. "So, we’ve had a lot of firsts in terms of record breakers in many areas of our student population.”

Cooksey said an important part of the college’s growth has been keeping students.

“Fourteen thousand plus is a healthy number for our campus,” Cooksey said. “We will continue to move forward. The most important thing is part of that growth has been retention or retainment of our students. We don’t want to start out with a whole group of students who we continually have to replace every year.”

Cooksey said this growth is important to the university and the Northeast Arkansas area.

“The more individuals that we can put into the communities that we live in that have educations, that’s a boost to the economy of our region,” Cooksey said. “So, it’s more global in the sense that it not only helps Arkansas State be a sound university and to be stable with its enrollment numbers, but it’s also what it contributes back to the community and the surrounding region.”

