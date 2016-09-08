Toledo leaves A-State winners and losers following locker room theft

While the University of Toledo rocketed past the A-State Red Wolves last Friday, someone was busy in the locker room rifling through their belongings.

Fifteen Toledo players reported to the University Police Department the theft of $1,737; wallets; credit cards; and three headphone sets valued at $459.

According to the initial UPD incident report, the items were taken from the visiting team’s locker room at the football stadium.

Andrew Terwilliger, Toledo’s director of operations, stated the locker room was locked while the team was on the field until half-time.

Following half-time, when players needed to retrieve something, he said a coach or doctor would accompany them.

Terwilliger said none of the players remembered seeing anyone in the locker room.

Jerry Scott, A-State assistant athletics director, said the school is working with Toledo and police to get to the bottom of this crime.

“We are working with the University Police Department to make sure we look at all the details and information,” Scott said. “We do have good security measures in place, but there are further discussions that we will have to see what other things we can do in that area.”

At this time, according to the UPD report, there are no suspects.

