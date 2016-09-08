A-State student charged with video voyeurism

An Arkansas State student faces charges of video voyeurism after police discovered he took photos of his roommate having sex.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a witness told Arkansas State University Police that he saw Drake Andrew Smith taking photos outside Arkansas Hall through a window on Aug. 23.

He told police that when he asked Smith what he was doing, Smith replied that he was taking photos of his roommate "smashing a girl" and that he wanted pictures.

The next day, police interviewed Smith about the photos.

The affidavit stated that Smith denied being there but later admitted it was him at the window.

He also told police that he did not take any photos.

On Aug. 25 police interviewed Smith again.

Smith admitted to telling the witness he was taking photos of his roommate and his girlfriend according to the affidavit.

Smith handed over a cell phone to police.

When police searched the phone, they realized it had not been used since Feb. 2016.

After further investigation, police received an arrest and search warrant for Smith.

Thursday morning, police executed those warrants and searched Smith's room.

The affidavit stated police found an Arkansas Highway and Transportation sign from Walnut Ridge, a Chloroplast sign belonging to the university and 6 fraudulent identification cards in the room.

After Smith pulled into the Arkansas Hall parking lot, police detained him outside.

Police took Smith to ASUPD where Smith admitted that the original phone he gave to police was not the phone he used to take the photos.

According to the affidavit, Smith also admitted to police that he did take the photos but deleted them after the first interview with police.

Police also found prescription pill bottles inside of Smith's truck with small amounts of marijuana residue, which were taken as evidence.

Smith was given a bond of $20,000 and faces charges of video voyeurism and tampering with physical evidence.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Oct.31, 2016.

