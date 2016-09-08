Man seeks help finding stolen motorcycle

A Walnut Ridge man is asking for the help of the community after someone broke into his home after the weekend.

Loye Adkisson is a truck driver and was away from his home when he aunt told him someone broke in.

He discovered the suspects took multiple televisions as well as his mother’s jewelry, his father’s coin collection and his motorcycle.

Adkisson said 2016 has been a bad year for him. His mother and father passed away a few months ago.

He explained that the people responsible were able to make their way into a house by forcing their way through a door.

Adkisson is offering a reward to get his red and yellow 2000 FXR4 Harley Davidson back.

He explained for the past 16 years he has had the bike, he has been through a lot.

Adkisson said his Harley Davidson was more than just a motorcycle.

“It’s something that’s always hung to me," Adkisson said. "It clung to me for 16 years and no matter what I never had to really let go of it. I always found a way out of it. It stays with me and me [sic] stay with it. It’s very personal.”

He said he plans to add extra security near his home.

Adkisson said he thought he lived in a safe neighborhood and the only incidents around him were a few car break-ins.

He is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with information on where his bike may be.

Adkisson said people can contact him through his Facebook page if they have any information.

Police are investigating.

