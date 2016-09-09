Lawrence County breaks ground on new jail - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Lawrence County breaks ground on new jail

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Lawrence County officials broke ground Friday morning on a new jail.

Quorum court members and Sheriff Jeff Yates attended the event along with various city officials.

Yates said he was happy that they were finally at this stage in the process.

With the project moving along, Yates wants the people in the county to know how much he appreciate their support.

“Everything’s good,” Yates said. “We’re just proud, I’m proud, of the people in Lawrence County. They knew it needed to be done and they stepped forward. This thing's going to be a reality. We’re going to have it done in a year to a year and a half.”

Yates said construction on the jail will begin Monday.

He said he wished County Judge Dale Freemen could have attended the event.

Freeman is still recovering after an accident in August, but Yates said he is doing fine.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:44:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly