Lawrence County breaks ground on new jail

Lawrence County officials broke ground Friday morning on a new jail.

Quorum court members and Sheriff Jeff Yates attended the event along with various city officials.

Yates said he was happy that they were finally at this stage in the process.

With the project moving along, Yates wants the people in the county to know how much he appreciate their support.

“Everything’s good,” Yates said. “We’re just proud, I’m proud, of the people in Lawrence County. They knew it needed to be done and they stepped forward. This thing's going to be a reality. We’re going to have it done in a year to a year and a half.”

Yates said construction on the jail will begin Monday.

He said he wished County Judge Dale Freemen could have attended the event.

Freeman is still recovering after an accident in August, but Yates said he is doing fine.

