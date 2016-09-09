Lawrence County jail to open next year, sheriff says

A new jail will be available for use in Lawrence County by early next year, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates said Thursday.

Yates said the new jail should be finished in January and will provide police and deputies in Lawrence County a place to lock up criminals. County officials broke ground on the project last September and construction has continued.

The new jail is being built after a state committee closed the old jail several years ago due to problems. Yates said the old jail failed inspections for over a decade, while the new jail will house around 100 beds.

The old jail held about half of what the new jail will hold, officials have said.

Quorum court members and Sheriff Jeff Yates attended the groundbreaking last year along with various city officials.

At the time, Yates said he was happy that they were finally at this stage in the process.

With the project moving along, Yates wanted the people in the county to know how appreciative he was of their support.

“Everything’s good,” Yates said. “We’re just proud, I’m proud, of the people in Lawrence County. They knew it needed to be done and they stepped forward. This thing's going to be a reality. We’re going to have it done in a year to a year and a half.”

