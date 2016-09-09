GCT safe area able to withstand 200 mph winds

In the new addition to the Greene County Tech Jr. High School lies four rooms, bathrooms and a hallway with two sets of reinforced doors.

Principal Michael Todd said that area of the school is their new safe area to be used during bad weather.

He said the addition could withstand approximately 200 mph winds but is not FEMA rated.

During a dry run, Todd was surprised to discover that they were able to fit about 600 standing people in the area with some room to spare.

He said when plans for the new addition were discussed, a safe area was one of the first things brought to the table.

Todd said having this new area brings him some peace of mind for if a natural disaster were to occur.

“Safety is always first and it gives me a better feeling for our students to make sure we put them in the best location with the understanding that we don’t control the weather,” Todd said. “It’s our job to put them in the best place that we can put them. They’re ours when they’re here, we treat them like ours and we’re going to give them that safety that we can give them.”

These new rooms are not being used as classrooms now, but they are available if the school continues to see growth.

The school plans to hold another dry run of a disaster, but with everyone sitting down to see how they adjust and align to the change.

