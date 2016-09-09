Harrisburg mayor helps out ball field renovations

The Reddmann Ball Field in Harrisburg has been in need of renovations for several years and now the mayor is taking action.

The field, built in the 1960s, has rundown overtime.

City officials spent all week installing new fences, leveling the field, laying loads of dirt and even installing a sprinkler system.

Mayor Randy Mills helped in renovating the field and said because they are doing the labor themselves, it's costing the city between $40-$45,000.

“We need places for our young people to have the opportunity to develop into ball players or whatever as opposed to getting into some kind of meanness,” said Mills. “That's why we are doing it.”

Mayor Mills said they have laid the grass and now are working more on the infield and outfield.

There is still work to be done in the dugouts, but the mayor expects this project to be complete next summer.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android