Extended boil order in Hoxie affects businesses

A boil order that was supposed to last just until Sept. 9 has now been extended to at least Monday for the city of Hoxie. The precautionary measure is affecting more than just residents.

According to Mayor Tinker, the Arkansas Department of Health still has to run some more tests on the water and until then citizens are asked to boil their water for one minute and throw out ice cubes.

That is something businesses in the city say is a major hassle.

“Can't sell ice, can't sell fountain drinks, cappuccino, coffee or anything like that,” said Carolin Cummings, a manager at T-Ricks.

She said they have lost a lot of business because of this boil order and the loyal customers who do come in are still a bit disappointed.

“Well, a lot of people come in and buy sodas and bottled stuff but they don't like it because it is not as cold as the fountain drinks,” Cummings said.

Annia Rodney said she loves going to T-Ricks but she definitely understands the business's frustration.

“Not being able to get ice, that is really tough,” Rodney said. “Having to dump all of the ice trays and having to start over, that’s a pain. I hate it. I really wish it was over with.”

Cummings said the only thing they can do is wait this out and hope that boil order is lifted soon. A hope that many residents say they are also looking forward to.

“I'm ready,” Rodney said. “I’m ready for some tea!”

Like many businesses, Cummings said they are going to continue to sell bottled drinks until the boil order is lifted.

