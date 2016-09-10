Historic anniversary benefits high school band

The first movie that Hollywood produced in Arkansas was filmed in Piggott and now the city is celebrating the movie's 60th anniversary.

The Piggott Heritage Group and the Piggott High School Mohawk Band hosted a two-day anniversary celebration of the filming of A Face in the Crowd.

Parts of the film were shot in Piggott back in 1956.

Well-known actor Andy Griffith starred in the movie and Region 8 residents even believe it's the town of Piggott that inspired him to make the Andy Griffith Show.

Several events took place during the celebration, including a tour through the town to see where the film was shot, a reenactment of movie scenes by the band, and a free movie showing.

Tickets were also sold for a benefit dinner. All proceeds from that will go toward the high school band's uniforms which are 15 years old.

Organizer Joe Cole said this event is meant to showcase the great history behind Piggott that many do not know about.

“History is not politically correct,” Cole said. “It steps where it steps and we have a footprint here that is incredible and A Face in the Crowd is only a very small part of that incredible history that our children need to know.”

Saturday evening a program was held at the Piggott Community Center where memorabilia, art, and items from the movie were showcased and auctioned off.

