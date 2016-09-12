More details released in Independence Co. shooting

Update : Independence County Sheriff Steve Jeffery released new details in the shooting investigation that led to the arrest of a Cord man.

According to Jeffery, William Stoner, 60, of Cord was arrested after investigators said he shot his stepdaughter, 33-year-old Jennifer Dickerson, in the leg with a .22 caliber rifle.

Stoner is charged with felony battery in the first degree.

Court records show that Dickerson was shot in the outside of her left leg. The bullet exited her left leg and went into her right thigh, where it got lodged.

After the shooting, the dispatch center in Batesville received information that the suspect may have been heading to Cedar Ridge High School. The school went into lockdown as a precaution. Jeffery said no threat was made to the school.

Andy Ashley, the superintendent for Cedar Ridge Schools, said they first got word of Stoner possibly heading to the school around 11:45 a.m.

He said they put the school under lockdown and many things were going through his head.

"The first thought was well is he here?" Ashley said. "You kinda go on really high alert, is the issue here? Once we learned that it was not and we were just a precautionary lockdown, and you can take a little bit of a step back and take a deep breath say okay the danger is not on our campus, our kids are safe."

Even though the school was not in any danger, one father said he was worried about his 2 daughters at Cedar Ridge High.

"It's frightening and it doesn't really sink in and it's hard to understand why anyone would have those intentions but I know the school has a lot of active shooter programs and things to do the best they can to deal with things like this," Charlie Bennett said.

Jeffery told Region 8 News that the shooting started after an argument over a driver's license. Jeffery said he could not elaborate.

Stoner turned himself in shortly after the shooting at the Cord Country Crossroads Store, 9550 White Dr.

The affidavit states that two guns were found in plain sight in the back seat of Stoner's car.

In a police interview, Stoner said he had been in an argument with Dickerson most of the day. When asked why he shot his stepdaughter, Stoner said he was not sure and "he didn't know what he was thinking."

His bond was set at $40,000.

