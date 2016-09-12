Hispanic Professional Network is a reality

Representatives with the Hispanic Community Services, Inc. are making sure professionals have a place to turn.

HCSI has helped create the NEA Hispanic Professional Network.

Finance Director of the HCSI Leandro Braslavsky said he and coworkers realized this was a need and began working on it.

“We are forming the Northeast Arkansas Hispanic Professional Network,” Braslavsky said. “We realized after working here a couple of years in the community, people were asking where are the Hispanic professionals? Do we have Hispanic professionals in the region? On the other hand, the Hispanic professionals in the region were saying why is it that we don’t have an organization? Why are we not associated? Why can’t we network?”

Braslavsky said the first step was to formulate a plan and then get it on paper.

“So the Hispanic Community Center wrote up this idea,” Braslavsky said. “So that we can start working together and networking. It’s a framework that will provide professional support and a friendly environment among equals for all the active professional Hispanics in the region.”

Braslavsky said the response has been huge.

“We’re getting people from all over,” Braslavsky said. “We’ve had responses from people in Blytheville, Pocahontas, Paragould, just all over. So, there are plenty of Hispanic professionals in the region. We have doctors, people with master's degree, biochemists, attorneys... any profession you can imagine.”

Braslavsky said the purpose of this group is to help business leaders network, provide community leadership, and unify cultures.

“We know there are plenty of organizations like this around the country, but none in Northeast Arkansas so far,” Braslavsky said. “So, we want to feel represented here, too.”

Braslavsky said he and his coworkers are proud to have played such a big role in helping meet this need.

“It feels great,” Braslavsky said. “I hope this grows. This is only the beginning. We contacted around 70 people,” said. “Forty to fifty have confirmed they will be there so far.”

The first official meeting will take place on Thursday, September 15 at St. Bernards Health and Wellness at 5 p.m.

They plan on holding a meeting every quarter.

