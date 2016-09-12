Students disappointed in campus notice, wanting to reframe discussion of sexual assault

After a report of a sexual assault on Arkansas State University's campus, the university put up several flyers with safety tips on how victims can avoid a sexual assault. However, the wording of that alert disappoints some students.

Braelen Hunt, a sophomore, said on Facebook she does not believe the safety tips prevent sexual assault.

She also feels the notice lacks information making it too vague to tell students specific places to avoid.

Several people agree with Hunt because her Facebook post has been shared more than 100 times.

Students feel tips like staying close to the curb when walking or screaming the word fire when in danger puts the burden on possible victims instead of addressing the suspects of the consequences.

“They have perpetuated a rape culture by saying that women can be more careful instead of saying that if you are a rapist that you could be prosecuted, expelled from school, and that we are going to protect our women,” said Reagan Williams, a junior.

“This issue is a rape culture issue that envelopes the entire U.S. and we have to make a change and if the change is going to start anywhere then I would love for it to start at ASU,” said Hunt.

Williams and Hunt are asking the administration to find better ways to educate men and women about sexual consent.

They also think educating faculty and staff on how to address sexual assault will make victims feel more protected on campus.

The women say they are not bashing A-State but are just trying to reframe the way people talk about sexual violence on college campuses.

They encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to step up and speak out.

Hunt said they have also talked about starting a campus organization dedicated to serving victims of sexual assault while raising awareness.

