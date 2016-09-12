A-State introduces new interim chancellor

Arkansas State University held a news conference Monday to introduce the new interim chancellor.

President of the university, Dr. Charles Welch, introduced Dr. Doug Whitlock to faculty and staff before a reception in Centennial Hall.

Whitlock addressed several questions from the public on his expectations of this school year.

He said he is very excited about serving a type of institution that he spent his career serving and that he looks forward to adding to the greatness of the university.

“We are going to play the ball as it lies,” said Dr. Whitlock. “What has happened has happened and we are going to move forward. We are going to work on shared governance and we are going to work on communication. We are going to work on doing a little healing in his place but I'm not looking in the rear-view mirror.”

Dr. Whitlock said he also looks forward to being more visible and active with the student body on campus.

