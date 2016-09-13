Lawrence County discusses pay scale for county employees

The Lawrence County Quorum Court recently started a project that could create a pay scale for county employees.

Justice of the Peace Lloyd Clark said they discussed the idea at Monday night’s quorum court meeting.

He said various departments do not have differing pay based on things like rank and the type of equipment they work with.

One of the departments that would be included in the scale is the dispatch center.

Peggy Miles, the 911 director, said having a pay scale would keep them competitive with other places in the county.

“We've actually lost dispatchers due to they can go somewhere else and make more money than they do here in the county or at 911, [sic]” Miles said. “We want to keep good quality people at 911 because if you have a family member that calls in, you don't want just anyone answering. We want someone that's been trained and who knows what they are doing.”

She said answering 911 calls is not a job for everybody.

Miles said there is specific training they have to go through and they cannot just place anyone behind the phones.

Clark said this project is still in its early stages.

He said the quorum court asked the department heads to create skill levels that will help them determine what the pay scale should be.

