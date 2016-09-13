Walnut Ridge to discuss voluntary fire fee

The city of Walnut Ridge will look at an ordinance at their next city council meeting that would set up a voluntary fire fee on residents' water bills.

In August, the council repealed an ordinance that set up a fire protection fee.

Now the city is working to get that money back for the fire department.

Mayor Charles Snapp said the voluntary fee would be $5 a month.

He said without this ordinance, they will have to look at other options.

“If that ordinance does not pass, then the only thing to do is look at what else we can cut in the city and the city council is going to have to consider a property tax,” Snapp said.

He also said that the people of Walnut Ridge currently do not pay a city property tax.

Snapp explained that even if the ordinance does pass and not enough people pay it, they will have to look a implementing a property tax.

He said other parts of the city government like parks, street, and brush pick up are put on hold until they can figure out how to get the approximately $250,000 back for the fire department.

Also on the agenda is a resolution to purchase a tornado siren in the College City area.

In an email from Snapp, he said College City offered to pay $15,000 of the bid for the siren.

He said it would be placed around the airport for the College City and industrial park area.

If passed, Walnut Ridge would pay the difference on the about $27,000 bid.

The city council is scheduled to meet Sept.19 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android