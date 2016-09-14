Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint outside apartment

Jonesboro police responded to The Greens apartment complex Tuesday night after a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint.

A police report stated that around 8 p.m. the victim parked in front of her apartment and was walking inside when a black man said something behind her.

The victim told police he said some kind of cuss word to get her attention.

When she turned around, the report stated the man pointed a gun at the victim's stomach.

The victim reportedly asked the man if he was serious.

The report stated she began to hand over her wallet and the two struggled with it for a couple of seconds.

When she let go, the man ran off.

The victim told police she noticed another black man run away with him.

The report stated the men got away with the victim's wallet and multiple debit or credit cards.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information about this incident, contact Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.



