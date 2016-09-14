Ribbon cutting ceremony for Parker Road extension

The Parker Road extension along Interstate 555 is expected to open soon, according to Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin.

Crews began working on the extension in March.

It is expected to improve traffic flow from southwest Jonesboro into the city.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday at 10 a.m.

"At 10 we will assemble on the Washington Avenue, we're opening that extension, the road on Parker, excuse me, all the way to Washington ave.," Mayor Perrin said at a meeting Tuesday. "It's not striped yet but we're still going to go ahead and open it up and we'll let Craig and them get that striped very quickly."

There is still some work to be done on the road before it is open to drivers, though.

The extension connects Southwest Drive to Washington Avenue alongside the interstate.

This will give drivers a faster route to downtown and other places along Parker Road.

“This will make it easier for motorists to get to and from the Walmart shopping center or the doctor along Parker Road," said Perrin.

More importantly, he said this alone will relieve the traffic volume of Southwest Drive by 5-10%.

The $2.2 million project was funded with $1.267 million in federal money through the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department and $960,000 from the City of Jonesboro.

The federal share was funding that was designated to improve traffic at intersections along U.S. 63.

“If it wasn’t for the help from the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department and the different members who worked on this project, this would have never happened,” said Perrin.

Perrin said this connectivity will allow for commercial and other growth in Jonesboro.

According to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, the roadway will officially open the end of next week.

